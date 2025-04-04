  • home icon
  Dominik Mysterio reveals if he is interested in being part of potential WWE Intercontinental Title match at WrestleMania 41

Dominik Mysterio reveals if he is interested in being part of potential WWE Intercontinental Title match at WrestleMania 41

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Apr 04, 2025 13:56 GMT
Dominik Mysterio is a former NXT North American Champion. [Image from Dom
Dominik Mysterio is a former NXT North American Champion.

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of being a part of an Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41. As of now, an official announcement regarding the IC Title bout has not been made by the company.

In October 2024, Bron Breakker defeated Jey Uso for the Intercontinental Championship. It's been 166 days (as of this writing) that The Dog of WWE has been holding this title.

There have been rumors for the past few weeks that a Fatal Four-Way IC Title encounter could take place at WrestleMania 41. The potential competitors for this match-up include Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, Penta, and Dominik Mysterio.

During a recent interview with Khel Now, Dirty Dom stated that he had no idea whether he would be in a potential Intercontinental Championship match at The Show of Shows. The 27-year-old WWE star believed that his current focus was assisting Finn Balor in winning the IC Title and felt a need to compensate for his previous rocky situation with Balor:

"Oh, I have no business in that. I think right now the priority is to help Finn [Balor] win the IC Title. I feel like I have to make up for it a little bit. But, yeah, we'll see what happens," said Mysterio. [From 01:55 to 02:06]

Dominik Mysterio commented on WWE legend John Cena's heel turn

At the 2025 Elimination Chamber, John Cena betrayed Cody Rhodes and joined forces with The Rock. The Cenation Leader will face The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Championship at 'Mania.

In the same chat with Khel Now, Dominik Mysterio opened up about the 16-time World Champion joining the dark side for the first time in over two decades:

"I knew the kind of person [John] Cena was. I grew up around him. I've seen him since I was eight years old. So, I kind of just expected, it was just a matter of time and he finally snapped, [and] broke up with all you guys [fans]. You guys all cried about it," he said.
Fans will have to wait and see whether Mysterio will compete against his fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor in a multi-man match for the IC Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Please credit Khel Now and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.

Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.

From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.

He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian.

Edited by Ken Cameron
