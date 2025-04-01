4 WrestleMania 41 matches that may happen following WWE RAW

WrestleMania 41 is approaching, and the fans' excitement is high. WWE has stacked the card with some incredible matches from both RAW and SmackDown. However, with numerous storylines still brewing on the roster, several other matches are expected to make their way into the card for The Show of Shows.

The latest episode of RAW has certainly sparked excitement among fans as it teased various potential matches for this year's Mania. Whether it's the Intercontinental Championship match or the new direction of the Women's' World Championship match, the company has hinted at major things to come.

Let's take a look at four WrestleMania 41 matches that may happen following this week's WWE RAW:

#4. Bron Breakker vs Penta vs Finn Balor vs Dominik Mysterio

The Intercontinental Championship picture has gotten quite chaotic lately on Monday Night RAW. This week, things got heated up between Penta and Bron Breakker as the latter accidentally hit a spear on the luchador. It happened during their tag team match against Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio on the red brand.

Meanwhile, WWE teased that The Judgment Day members would ask Adam Pearce to give them a title shot following their victory.

The chaotic situation seemingly indicated that all four superstars would be involved in the IC Title picture at The Showcase of The Immortals this year.

#3. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez vs Lyra Valkyria, Bayley

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez unleashed a post-match attack on Lyra Valkyria last week, and surprisingly, Bayley came to the latter's rescue. It seemingly indicated that the babyface duo could go after The Judgment Day members. Well, if that was not enough, the latest episode of RAW dropped another subtle hint.

During a backstage promo, Valkyria thanked The Role Model for helping her against Liv and Raquel. The fact that the 28-year-old highlighted the aspect of camaraderie when WrestleMania 41 is around the corner indicates one thing: she and Bayley could chase the Women's Tag Team Titles in Las Vegas.

#2. IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

It is safe to say that the recent show has almost confirmed that a Triple Threat Match between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley is bound to happen. All three superstars have been involved in the same storyline for the past few weeks. This week on RAW, Ripley had a great opportunity to become the Women's World Champion.

However, she was once again robbed of her big opportunity as her title match ended in a disqualification. This led to a chaotic brawl between Rhea, IYO, and Bianca, with Mami standing tall.

It looks like a matter of time before Adam Pearce makes it a Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 41.

#1. Bayley vs Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41

During Lyra Valkyria's recent interview, she teased a big WrestleMania 41 match with Bayley. While showing her friendship with the veteran, Valkyria said she does not require help protecting her coveted Women Intercontinental Championship.

She also highlighted that The Role Model's defeat has been bugging her. The champion emphasizing this, and that too weeks ahead of The Show of Shows, raises eyebrows. Both women will face each other in a title match next week, but it does not look like the bout will have a decisive outcome.

WWE may have deliberately decided to pit Bayley against Lyra Valkyria, only to lead to a match between them at WrestleMania 41. Hence, the Women's Intercontinental Champion has seemingly gotten much clearer.

