Dominik Mysterio FINALLY opens up about John Cena's WWE heel turn

Former WWE Champion John Cena shockingly turned heel for the first time in 20+ years at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. Ahead of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Dominik Mysterio commented on the 47-year-old veteran joining the dark side.

Ad

After winning the Men's Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada, The Franchise Player stabbed Cody Rhodes in the back and sold out to The Rock. Cena, Rock, and rapper Travis Scott brutally laid waste to The American Nightmare.

In an interview with Khel Now, the former NXT North American Champion stated that he was already familiar with John Cena's true heel-ish character. Dominik Mysterio remarked that it was only a matter of time before The Cenation Leader turned his back on the WWE Universe.

Ad

Trending

"I knew the kind of person [John] Cena was. I grew up around him. I've seen him since I was eight years old. So, I kind of just expected, it was just a matter of time and he finally snapped, [and] broke up with all you guys [fans]. You guys all cried about it," Dom said. [From 09:37 to 09:50]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

Veteran says John Cena could win the WWE Title from Cody Rhodes for a major reason

At The Showcase of The Immortals later this month, Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed Championship against The Doctor of Thuganomics. Recently, Dutch Mantell made a bold prediction about this title match.

On the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager claimed that the company might pull the trigger on John Cena and make him to surpass Ric Flair's record at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

"Let's break it down. [John] Cena has won how many? 16 [...] And [Ric] Flair won 17 [overall]! [...] That [16 World Title reigns] is recognized. I think, hey, there's a good possibility they could slip it over to Cena," Mantell said.

Check out the video below:

Ad

Only time will tell if The Cenation Leader becomes a record-breaking 17-time World Champion by dethroning Cody Rhodes.

Please credit Khel Now and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback