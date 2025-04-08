Dominik Mysterio seemingly still confused 20 years after iconic WWE match

For more than 20 years now, Dominik Mysterio has been associated with WWE. Although he started wrestling as a full-time performer in 2020, his first interaction with the product was decades ago. Recently, The Judgment Day member revealed that one particularly iconic match from that time still leaves him confused.

The match in question took place at SummerSlam way back in 2005. At the event, Dominik Mysterio's father, Rey Mysterio, took on Eddie Guerrero in a Ladder Match for the right to keep custody of Dirty Dom.

Recently, the former North American Champion was in India and made an appearance on the Untriggered podcast. There, he was asked about the match, and the 28-year-old revealed that he was still a bit confused, especially concerning the resemblances in terms of mannerisms between him and Eddie Guerrero.

"At the end of the day, it was a bit confusing with the whole Eddie and you know, my "deadbeat" dad, especially now. There's, like, some scary resemblances. Like, I don't do them on purpose," Dominik Mysterio claimed. [09:31-09:45]

Dominik Mysterio will challenge for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41

The past is in the past for Dominik, and now he must look to the future. After all, WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, and he has a huge match ahead of him.

Not only will Dirty Dom be performing on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but he will also be competing for the Intercontinental Championship. Mysterio will face reigning champion Bron Breakker, Penta, whom he tried to recruit, and his Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Balor, in a Fatal Four-Way Match in Vegas.

Who will come out on top? Will Balor and Mysterio work together? Will The Judgment Day interfere? All these questions and more will be answered in Las Vegas later this month.

About the author Nithin Joseph Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.



Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.



He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.



In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga. Know More