4 Reasons why WWE added Dominik Mysterio to the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41

The Judgment Day seems to be back in business. However, Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor may not be on the same page heading into WWE WrestleMania 41.

The latest edition of WWE RAW saw Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan break some interesting news to Finn Balor. It was revealed that ‘Dirty’ Dom would also be a part of the Intercontinental Championship match alongside Bron Breakker, Penta, and Balor at WrestleMania 41.

The news did not sit well with The Prince. However, WWE’s top couple added that it only meant The Judgment Day would have a greater chance of bringing some gold back to the faction.

The addition of Dominik to the mix could turn things around, as the Fatal Four-Way match could have some interesting spots. It could even lead to a surprise win for the younger Mysterio.

Check out the four reasons why Dominik Mysterio was added to the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

#4. He could take the pin to crown a new Intercontinental Champion

The Intercontinental Championship match for WrestleMania 41 is stacked. Bron Breakker and Penta are both at the top of their game, and WWE will likely want to protect both men from taking the pin at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Meanwhile, Finn Balor has taken too many falls in recent months to come across as a threat. Triple H could look to protect The Prince, as another defeat could take everything away from his illustrious career.

Dominik Mysterio could be the cushion to take the pin at WrestleMania 41. He could take the pin from Balor or Penta to crown a new champion without anyone having to lose their value.

#3. Dominik Mysterio could show his true colors, leading to the implosion of The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has been on the brink of an implosion for some time. The heel faction was once at the top of RAW, but recent changes have seen the group hit rock bottom.

WWE fans have been waiting to see either Dominik or Finn turn against the other for quite some time. Triple H could be saving that moment for WrestleMania 41, where Liv Morgan could help her partner take out Finn Balor from the match.

The betrayal could finally allow Balor to turn babyface again and potentially go on a good solo run. He needs to get back on his feet as a solo performer and show his fans that he deserves a proper world title run.

#2. Dominik Mysterio could show his loyalty to Finn Balor at WWE WrestleMania 41

Finn Balor’s luck has been down in the dumps in 2025. He has lost several important matches and does not appear to be a legitimate threat to other top names.

Triple H could look to turn his fortunes at The Show of Shows. Dominik Mysterio’s inclusion in the match could lead to some interesting spots that could see The Prince to finally win big.

Dominik Mysterio could either take down the other opponents or take a Spear from Bron Breakker after pushing his leader out of the way, allowing Balor to capitalize and win the Intercontinental Championship.

The angle would show that Dom is loyal to Balor, but it may also heighten tensions between him and Liv Morgan. This could spin off into another top storyline.

#1. WWE could allow him his first WrestleMania win

Dominik Mysterio has been a top heel and a consistent performer in WWE over the past three years.

He has had a good run with the NXT North American Championship, and Triple H might reward him with a top title opportunity on the main roster. This could see him go all the way and surprise everyone with a major victory.

Mysterio could betray Balor and pin him at WrestleMania to win his first match at The Show of Shows and his first title on the main roster. This move could shake up RAW’s mid-card and continue the younger Mysterio’s rivalry with Penta followed by Finn Balor.

