Dominik Mysterio seemingly tries to recruit 29-year-old star to The Judgment Day on WWE show

Dominik Mysterio tried to recruit another WWE Superstar to The Judgment Day tonight.

Ever since the start of his NXT career, Trick Williams has been by Carmelo Hayes' side. He was there when Hayes won the NXT North American Championship, and he was also there when Hayes won the NXT Championship. However, the NXT Champion and Williams have seemingly parted ways on good terms so that the latter could pursue a singles career on his own.

Since splitting from Carmelo Hayes, Williams has shown a lot of heart despite coming up short against the likes of Ilja Dragunov. The NXT Champion is set to face Dominik Mysterio tonight on NXT, and it looks like the champ will be heading into the match alone.

Prior to the match, Dominik Mysterio tried to recruit Trick Williams backstage by implying that he was living in Hayes' shadow. However, Williams stated that nothing or nobody could drive a wedge between him and Hayes. Dominik then told him that is exactly what he used to say about Rey Mysterio before walking away.

Expand Tweet

This comes after The Judgment Day have been busy trying to recruit Jey Uso to their group for the past few weeks. It looks like they are looking to add more members to the faction.

Do you want to see Trick Williams in The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section.