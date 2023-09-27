Dominik Mysterio sends birthday message to Judgment Day member following WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio sent a heartfelt birthday message to a fellow Judgment Day stablemate after WWE RAW.

Damian Priest celebrated his 41st birthday today after The Judgment Day had a very successful night last night on the red brand. Priest and Balor defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the main event. JD McDonagh interfered and bashed Zayn with a title. Priest capitalized with a pinfall and The Judgment Day retained the gold.

Dominik Mysterio also put his NXT North American Championship on the line last night. He defended the title against Dragon Lee and the two stars had an incredible match. Mysterio connected with a Frog Splash off the top rope for the victory.

The NXT North American Champion took to social media today to send a heartfelt message to Damian Priest on his birthday. Dominik Mysterio included several photographs of the two together in his Instagram post below.

"Happy birthday my brother continue to Live forever…⚖️🤘," he wrote.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley on her relationship with Dominik Mysterio on WWE television

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently shared how she can balance her real-life relationship with her fiancé, AEW star Buddy Matthews, with her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have both benefited from their relationship storyline and being a part of The Judgment Day. Their odd romance on RAW has been very entertaining, and both superstars have seen their popularity grow since joining The Judgment Day.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Rhea Ripley claimed that it was easy to balance her real-life relationship with her on-screen relationship. The Eradicator noted that she loves her fiancé, but morphs into a different person when she is at work.

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works." [2:01 – 2:35]

You can check out the full video below:

The Judgment Day continues to become more powerful every week and every member of the faction is currently a champion. It will be interesting to see if anyone on WWE RAW will be able to stop them moving forward.

