Dominik Mysterio sends disrespectful message to WWE legend

Dominik Mysterio hasn't taken it kindly to a WWE legend who recently fired brutal shots at him ahead of their match on next week's episode of RAW. A few hours back, The Miz shared a post on Twitter, taking a hilarious dig at the Judgment Day member.

Dominik is all set to take on The A-Lister on the upcoming edition of RAW. Ahead of the show, the former WWE Champion shared the match's graphic and asked R-Truth if he was wrestling Tom or Nick. For those unaware, R-Truth, who's been trying to become a member of Judgment Day of late, recently referred to Dominik as Tom and Nick, which became a running joke.

It's also worth noting that the former NXT North American Champion's real-life name happens to be Nick Mysterio. Now, Dominik Mysterio has responded to The Miz's dig at him by sharing a screenshot of an infamous Shawn Michaels gif.

WWE legend Randy Orton is a fan of Dominik Mysterio

On his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Randy Orton went out of his way to lavish massive praise on Dominik Mysterio. The Viper predicted that the Judgment Day member had a very bright future ahead of him.

He also mentioned that since he had worked with Dominik in the past, he was aware of his potential.

"That kid [Dominik Mysterio] has got a hell of a future in store. We haven't even seen anything from him yet, and he has already done so much. The reaction he gets from the people. I have been able to work with him on some live events recently. And the kid's good. He is good. So, yeah, he has got future by the balls, let's say," said Randy Orton.

Dominik's transition from a babyface to one of the most hated heels on the roster has been a treat to watch, and it's safe to say he will only get better with every passing day.

