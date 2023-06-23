Dominik Mysterio sends a flirty message to Rhea Ripley, Ripley responds

Dominik Mysterio recently responded to a photo of Rhea Ripley with a flirtatious message.

This past Monday on RAW, The Judgment Day featured in the main event in a six-man tag team match. Ripley cornered her faction, as they went toe-to-toe against the team of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes.

Earlier in the same night, Ripley attacked Natalya prior to their title match. In the process, WWE was forced to call off the Night of Champions rematch between the two women.

Taking to Twitter, WWE uploaded a photo of The Eradicator to which Dominik responded with a popular GIF from the animated show Tom and Jerry.

Check out Dominik's tweet:

Ripley also reacted to Dom's tweet by tweeting out the 'Melted Face' emoji.

Check out Ripley's reaction:

Raquel Rodriguez discussed Dominik Mysterio's relationship with Rhea Ripley

Raquel Rodriguez could be next in line to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship following their brief confrontation.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Rodriguez discussed Dominik Mysterio's pairing with Rhea Ripley. She said:

"It definitely is interesting because I know for me, family is everything. And to know that he's kind of chosen Rhea over his family, that's a little surprising for a lot of people out there. So, I guess we'll see how long it lasts. They might be on the success train right now, but what happens when that train goes off [the] rails? What happens when they start losing? Are they gonna start butting heads, are they gonna fight? Is he gonna realize, 'Oh my goodness, she bewitched me with her beauty!' I don't know."

Dominik will be in action at the Money in the Bank premium live event when he faces Cody Rhodes in a singles match.

Are you a fan of the Dominik Mysterio-Rhea Ripley partnership? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes