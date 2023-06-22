"I guess we'll see how long it lasts" - WWE star confused by Rhea Ripley's relationship with Dominik Mysterio

Wrestling sensation Raquel Rodriguez recently spoke about the Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley combo in WWE.

Dominik turned his back on his family last year and embraced the dark side when he joined The Judgment Day. Soon after joining the faction, he developed a special bond with his 'Mami' Ripley. The duo has become one of the most nefarious couples in WWE history and is going strong, with The Eradicator currently reigning as the Women's World Champion.

This week on WWE's The Bump, Rodriguez mentioned that the pairing was working because they were on the winning track. However, she pointed out that things could easily go south if the duo started losing. The 32-year-old star felt that Dominik could eventually realize that he had been trapped by Rhea Ripley all along.

"It definitely is interesting because I know for me, family is everything. And to know that he's kind of chosen Rhea over his family, that's a little surprising for a lot of people out there. So, I guess we'll see how long it lasts. They might be on the success train right now, but what happens when that train goes off [the] rails? What happens when they start losing? Are they gonna start butting heads, are they gonna fight? Is he gonna realize, 'Oh my goodness, she bewitched me with her beauty!' I don't know." [34:25 - 34:50]

You can watch the full video here:

Raquel Rodriguez has her eyes on Rhea Ripley

During the same conversation, Rodriguez spoke about her confrontation with Rhea Ripley backstage on a recent show.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion made it clear that Ripley is not the only physically dominant woman on the roster and was putting The Judgment Day member on notice.

"I think now I'm on her radar (...) Can we all just acknowledge how she had to look up to acknowledge me? She's not the biggest fish in the pond. Someone needs to remind her [of] that. She's been going crazy since after 'Mania [39] when she won the title, which is fine. Totally warranted, you became a champion. You are welcome to having your form of celebration, but enough is enough," Rodriguez said.

While Raquel Rodriguez will not be in the Money in the Bank ladder match, she is still looking for ways to insert herself in the Women's World Championship picture.

Would you like to see Rhea Ripley square off with Raquel Rodriguez? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes