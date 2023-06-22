RAW Superstar sends warning to Rhea Ripley following recent confrontation

Rhea Ripley isn't the biggest fish in the pond on WWE RAW any longer.

The Women's World Champion came face to face with Raquel Rodriguez on this week's Monday Night RAW and surprisingly needed to look up to her future challenger in the eye.

This is certainly something Ripley hasn't been used to as of late, and Rodriguez seemingly wishes to exploit that when they stand across from each other in the ring soon.

RAW Superstar Raquel Rodriguez was a guest this week on WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. While discussing Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Rodriguez made it abundantly clear that Rhea Ripley isn't the biggest fish in the pond on Monday nights.

"Oh yeah, and I think now I'm on her radar," Raquel Rodriguez said. "Can we all just acknowledge how she had to look up to acknowledge me? She's not the biggest fish in the pond. Someone needs to remind her that. She's been going crazy since after 'Mania when she won the title, which is fine. Totally warranted, you became a champion. You are welcome to having your form of celebration, but enough is enough."

The former Women's Tag Team Champion continued:

"What she's doing to Natalya, and I think she needs to have a little bit more defenses on her title belt I guess to say and what's wrong with her facing the biggest fish in the pond in the women's division right now? Let's give her a new challenge. This is something that could be fun for the both of us I think."

Will Rhea Ripley have to watch her back following Money in the Bank?

While Raquel Rodriguez won't be able to fight for the Money in the Bank briefcase, Rhea Ripley has six other women competing for a chance to cash in on her at any point next weekend.

Rodriguez, who lost to Trish Stratus on RAW via disqualification, says her opinion on the WWE Hall of Famer has changed due to her recent shift in attitude this year, but she still thinks it will be fun to see her compete in a Money in the Bank match.

"Oh, yeah, it definitely has. I do feel like she's [Trish Stratus] in a new world," Raquel Rodriguez said. "It's not really what she's used to. This is a whole new women's division. This is a whole new women's generation. So I do understand that maybe her confidence has faltered a little bit or if she's feeling like she needs to kick it up a notch whether it's in a good way or in a bad way. But I am very happy that she gets to experience her first Money in the Bank too, because this is a new thing for the women. And having Money in the Banks, having Royal Rumbles, it's all part of the women's evolution. So I think it's great that she gets to get a little taste of that, see if she can last with them ladders."

What do you make of Raquel Rodriguez's comments? Do you think Rhea Ripley should take her challenge seriously? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit WWE's The Bump with a link back to this article for the transcription.

