Dominik Mysterio sends four-word message to Rey Mysterio on social media

Dominik Mysterio recently sent a message to his father and soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio.

The Mysterios have been feuding for months. Last year at WWE Clash at the Castle, Dominik betrayed his father and Edge after their tag team match against Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day.

After weeks of tormenting his father and pestering him for a match at WrestleMania, Dominik finally got his wish after Rey hit him across the face on the latest episode of SmackDown. This happened after the 25-year-old insulted his mother, Angie, and sister, Aalyah, live on television.

Taking to Instagram, The Judgment Day member sent out a four-word message. After posting a poster of their match at WrestleMania 39, Dominik stated that he will see his father at The Show of Shows.

"See you there pops...#Judgmentday," wrote Dominik.

Check out the Instagram post from Dominik:

Rhea Ripley recently praised Dominik Mysterio for his work as a performer

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently praised Dominik Mysterio for the work he has been putting in as a performer.

Speaking on Biography: WWE Legends, The Eradicator discussed how much Mysterio has grown over the months.

"A lot of times we go out there and do things we feel like doing," she said. "Yes, WWE is scripted to a certain point, but a lot of time we are improvising. Some of the things Dom says literally make me laugh so hard. People don’t give him enough credit. He has come so far in the last couple of years and grown so much, not only as a human but as a performer. It has been really fun to watch."

WrestleMania 39 will be a huge show for The Judgment Day. First, Dominik Mysterio will aim to get the biggest win of his career and end his feud with Rey. Meanwhile, Ripley will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title. A win for The Eradicator will mark the beginning of her first title reign on the blue brand.

Over on RAW, Finn Balor is confirmed to face Edge in a Hell in a Cell Match. This is expected to be the final match in the storyline between the two men.

Will Judgment Day walk out with three massive wins at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes