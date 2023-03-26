"People don’t give him enough credit"- WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley claims Judgment Day member is 'fun' to watch

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently heaped praise on Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Dominik yelled at his mother and sister, who were present at the arena. Eventually, Dom's father, Rey Mysterio, punched him in the face and accepted the former's WrestleMania challenge.

While speaking on Biography: WWE Legends, The Eradicator heaped praise on her stablemate as she mentioned how much Dominik has grown as a human and as a performer.

"A lot of times we go out there and do things we feel like doing," she said. "Yes, WWE is scripted to a certain point, but a lot of time we are improvising. Some of the things Dom says literally make me laugh so hard. People don’t give him enough credit. He has come so far in the last couple of years and grown so much, not only as a human but as a performer. It has been really fun to watch." [H/T- TV Insider]

Lita revealed she is rooting for Rhea Ripley to win at WrestleMania 39

WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently stated that she wants Rhea Ripley to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking to Forbes, the veteran stated that although The Eradicator is a heel, she wants to see her become the next SmackDown Women's Champion.

"I know she is the heel in this match, but I'm rooting for [Rhea Ripley]," Lita said.

Lita added that The Queen had already made her mark in the industry. Whereas according to the former, Ripley has just started her journey and should get more opportunities to be successful.

"Charlotte [Flair] has earned her shot, but she was also presented with a spot because of her lineage and has just stepped up and continues to rise to the occasion," Lita continued. "Whereas I do feel like Rhea created her spot, and she's just getting started, but it has culminated in this high-profile match at WrestleMania."

It would be exciting to see if Flair can defend her title against Ripley.

