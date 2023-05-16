Dominik Mysterio sends a four-word message to Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio has sent a message to Rhea Ripley after she helped him win his second straight match against Xavier Woods on this week's WWE RAW.

Woods must be seething with anger after he lost another match to Dominik, thanks to some timely interference from the SmackDown Women's Champion. Since his New Day stablemates, Kofi Kingston and Big E, are currently out of action due to injuries, Xavier Woods is left to deal with Judgment Day on his own.

Despite putting in a spirited effort last as well as this week, the 36-year-old star couldn't get the job done.

As for Dominik Mysterio, he's on a hot streak of wins and has sent a message to Rhea Ripley for her assistance. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion mentioned how his Judgment Day stablemate always has his back.

Check out his tweet below:

"Mami always got me," tweeted Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley also made their presence felt in the closing moments of RAW. The duo came out to distract Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, which allowed Finn Balor and Damian Priest to secure a massive win over the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

WWE veteran Vince Russo on Dominik Mysterio pandering to the crowd

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo didn't hold back before blasting Dominik Mysterio for letting the crowd control his actions.

Russo explained that the 26-year-old just standing in the ring as the fans booed him made for "horrible" TV as it slackened the show's pace.

"When you go back to that four times, as a television viewer, you're losing me. Remember, back in the day, a lot of these sitcoms had laugh tracks? A lot of them were in front of a live audience. Bro, it would be like doing it in front of a family and live audience, and when the crowd starts laughing, everybody stops. 'You're done laughing? Okay, now we're gonna go on.' Bro, it's just horrible, horrible, horrible TV," said Vince Russo.

As soon as he moves the microphone towards his mouth the crowd erupts with boos.



The longer it continues to happen the more Dominik stock rises. Dominik Mysterio every week gets the biggest reaction consistently.As soon as he moves the microphone towards his mouth the crowd erupts with boos.The longer it continues to happen the more Dominik stock rises. #WWERaw Dominik Mysterio every week gets the biggest reaction consistently.As soon as he moves the microphone towards his mouth the crowd erupts with boos.The longer it continues to happen the more Dominik stock rises. #WWERaw https://t.co/fTFqJT3NA5

The former WWE writer argued that while those in the arena are entertained by booing, it could test the patience of those watching from home.

Do you think Xavier Woods could soon reunite with his New Day stablemates to take down The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comment section below.

