"Horrible, horrible, horrible TV" - Former WCW Champion hates one aspect of Dominik Mysterio in WWE (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo is not a fan of Dominik Mysterio waiting for the crowd to shower boos on him before he starts speaking during his segments on TV.

Dominik comes across as one of the biggest heels in WWE today, as the viewers rarely miss a chance to express disdain for his character by not letting him speak. While fans dislike all members of Judgment Day, the level of heat the 26-year-old generates is unlike anyone in the promotion today.

A lot of time on TV, Dominik Mysterio stands in the ring with the mic in his hand, soaking in the crowd's boos. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo was critical of this aspect. He stated that just standing in the ring and taking in the crowd's reaction could be counterproductive.

"Bro, when you go back to that four times, as a television viewer, you're losing me. Remember, back in the day, a lot of these sitcoms had laugh tracks? A lot of them were in front of a live audience. Bro, it would be like doing it in front of a family and live audience, and when the crowd starts laughing, everybody stops. 'You're done laughing? Okay, now we're gonna go on.' Bro, it's just horrible, horrible, horrible TV," said Vince Russo.

He thinks though the fans in the arena enjoy raining down boos but watching it could become monotonous for those at home who want to see things progress.

"Like I said, the fan experience is great. If I'm there and I'm a part of it, but you gotta think about the people at home," said Russo. (7:00 - 7:47)

Vince Russo on why Dominik Mysterio may not win a World Title in WWE anytime soon

While he has made great strides in WWE, Dominik Mysterio is still nowhere close to entering the World Title picture. On a previous episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo mentioned the company might be hesitant to crown Dominik as a champion anytime soon since they might consider him to be too young.

"They would tell you, bro, that he's too young and that he'll never be able to handle that. That's what they'll tell you," said Vince Russo.

Dominik Mysterio defeated Xavier Woods on the latest episode of WWE RAW, thanks to timely assistance from Rhea Ripley. Considering Woods was furious after the show went off the air, things could escalate between them soon.

