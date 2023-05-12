Former WCW Champion explains why WWE may not give a World Title to Dominik Mysterio (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE may not book Dominik as a World Champion anytime soon because they might deem him too young right now.

Dominik has emerged as one of WWE's most promising young heels, who has the ability to generate boos just by holding a mic in his hand. From being a cookie-cutter babyface who struggled to connect with fans to becoming a despised heel as part of The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio has come a long way. However, the former Tag Team Champion is yet to win a singles title in the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked Vince Russo if Dominik could win the new World Heavyweight Championship down the line. Russo thinks the promotion might consider Dominik Mysterio too young right now to carry a world title around his waist.

"They would tell you, bro, that he's too young and that he'll never be able to handle that. That's what they'll tell you," said Vince Russo. [6:26 to 6:34]

Check out the full video below:

Bill Apter thinks WWE should introduce a special title for Dominik Mysterio

A couple of weeks back on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that he would like to see WWE introduce a title exclusively for Dominik Mysterio. He also mentioned that the 26-year-old was the "king" of Mysterios.

"I would love to see them make a belt for Dominik. Mysterio Championship. He's the king of the Mysterios," said Apter.

WWE UK @WWEUK



In the final moments of Xavier Woods' match against Dominik Mysterio, Mami interfered and paved the way for



#WWERaw DREAM TEAMIn the final moments of Xavier Woods' match against Dominik Mysterio, Mami interfered and paved the way for @DomMysterio35 to roll up Woods for the quick win. DREAM TEAM 😈In the final moments of Xavier Woods' match against Dominik Mysterio, Mami interfered and paved the way for @DomMysterio35 to roll up Woods for the quick win. #WWERaw https://t.co/IY7f2TnZwe

Now that his father and long-time rival Rey Mysterio has been drafted to SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio finally has the chance to explore newer and fresher rivalries on RAW. He even defeated Xavier Woods on this week's edition of the show with the help of his Judgment Day stablemate, Rhea Ripley.

If you take Bill Apter's quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes