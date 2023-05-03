Veteran wants WWE to introduce new championship for Dominik Mysterio (Exclusive)

Senior wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently pitched an idea for WWE to introduce a new championship solely for Dominik Mysterio.

It's no secret that Dominik has become one of the biggest heels in the business today. At a time when even villains often get cheered by fans, the 26-year-old consistently draws boos from the live crowds every time he enters the ring. Less than a year ago, he struggled to strike a chord with the viewers.

However, since joining The Judgment Day and particularly thanks to his feud with his father, Rey Mysterio, Dominik has cemented his place as a future main eventer. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that WWE should reward Dominik by introducing a "Mysterio Championship" for him.

"I would love to see them make a belt for Dominik. Mysterio Championship. He's the king of the Mysterios," said Apter. (19:36 -19:44)

Vince Russo thinks WWE is piping in boos for Dominik Mysterio on RAW

The latest episode of WWE RAW was yet again a witness to the crowd's disdain for Dominik Mysterio. Just as The Judgment Day member picked up the mic, fans began raining down massive boos on him.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated it's not easy to maintain the level of heel heat Dominik has generated. He added that there's a chance the boos might not be "100% authentic" after all.

"Here is why I think so – I have been in front of many many many crowds in my life when people had tremendous, tremendous, tremendous heat. Bro, you cannot physically keep up that level of heat for so long. I could be wrong, but I do not think it's all 100% authentic heat," said Russo.

Since Rey and Dominik Mysterio have been separated during Draft 2023, the 26-year-old has the chance to engage in fresh feuds in the future on RAW.

