Dominik Mysterio sends message about former Universal Champion ahead of upcoming match on SmackDown

Dominik Mysterio let his thoughts be known about a former Universal Champion who he is facing on SmackDown this week.

Ever since Kevin Owens got traded to the Friday Night Show, he has not held back. The 39-year-old star stunned Dominik Mysterio and then picked a fight with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller before he found himself in the United States Championship picture.

Now, Kevin Owens finds himself with an even bigger opportunity as he has the chance to qualify for the men's Elimination Chamber match. However, in order to qualify, he has to beat Dominik this week on SmackDown.

Ahead of their encounter, Mysterio took to social media to let the world know what he thinks of the former Universal Champion via a 'this guy s*cks' GIF.

Dominik Mysterio is unsure of his WrestleMania 40 role

WrestleMania 40 is right around the corner, and a part of the match card is already known. Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley will defend their respective titles at The Show of Shows. However, Dominik Mysterio's role is still up in the air.

During a recent appearance on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, Dominik said that he is unsure about his WrestleMania 40 role since he isn't informed about his creative plans in advance.

“I have no idea what I’m doing at Mania. I don’t really get a head’s up on anything when it comes to creative and stuff. Tell me what to do and I’ll do my best to go out there and make it look as best as possible to the best of my abilities. I’m not in the position to be politicking. I’m very blessed to be in the position that I’m in, so I’m not going to be poking at any bears or any fingers or anything. Tell me what to do and I’m here for it."

If the Judgment Day member manages to qualify the men's Elimination Chamber match and win at the Premium Live Event in Perth, then he could find himself with an opportunity to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

