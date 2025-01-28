Dominik Mysterio sends message to JD McDonagh after he suffers heartbreaking injury on WWE RAW

JD McDonagh was involved in a horrible spot on this week's WWE RAW that immediately got the fans wishing for his well-being. The Judgment Day member landed roughly on the announcers' table while performing an over-the-top Moonsault during his and Dominik Mysterio's match against The War Raiders.

Dominik and McDonagh challenged Ivar and Erik for the World Tag Team Championship on the Monday Night Show. Despite being involved in the serious spot, JD McDonagh continued the match, which ended with The War Raiders retaining their gold. That said, the 34-year-old star was in visible discomfort during the rest of the bout.

However, it was only while walking back that McDonagh collapsed in footage that's going viral on social media platforms right now. Dominik Mysterio has now come forward to pay his respect to his Judgment Day mate for his herculean efforts. Check out the former NXT North American Champion's message below:

One can only hope JD McDonagh's injury isn't serious and that he doesn't have to spend much time on the shelf. With the WrestleMania 41 season approaching, WWE could have major plans for The Judgment Day and McDonagh. An official announcement on his condition is awaited from the Stamford-based promotion.

