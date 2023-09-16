Dominik Mysterio sends a message to Judgment Day members after WWE SmackDown

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Judgment Day member Finn Balor was in action against AJ Styles. In the aftermath of the show, Dominik Mysterio took to Instagram to send a message dedicated to Balor and Damian Priest.

Mysterio and his stablemates are currently feuding with numerous WWE Superstars, including Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso. On SmackDown, the faction set their sights on AJ Styles.

Taking to Instagram, Mysterio posted a photo featuring himself and the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. He even sent out a two-word message.

"The Boys…😈⚖️#thejudgmentday #missedyoumami," wrote Dominik.

Check out Dominik Mysterio's post:

Mysterio is the current NXT North American Champion and will be defending his title next against Mustafa Ali.

On RAW, the 26-year-old was involved in a heated exchange with The American Nightmare, who single-handedly took out both Dominik and JD McDonagh.

Rhea Ripley revealed if The Judgment Day has a leader

Rhea Ripley recently revealed if she is the leader of The Judgment Day. The faction was originally created by Edge, who was eventually replaced by Finn Balor.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Eradicator claimed that every member of the faction is as important as the other.

She mentioned that the group doesn't have a specific leader. Ripley said:

"The Judgment Day, we don't really have a leader. We all sort of just listen to each other and we give each other advice. I'm just bossy at the end of the day. I'm just very, very bossy. I think things through a little bit more. Yes, I do have anger issues at the same time, but with the boys especially I think things through. I think the plan through. Yeah, we just help each other out,"

The Judgment Day currently consists of four champions with Rhea Ripley being in possession of the WWE Women's World Championship.

What are your thoughts on Dominik Mysterio's run as North American Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here