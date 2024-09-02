Dominik Mysterio sends a message to Liv Morgan after she got pinned by Rhea Ripley

WWE stars Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio teamed up for the first time since confirming their relationship this past weekend, albeit in a losing effort. The Judgment Day members took on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at Bash in Berlin.

The Terror Twins won a hard-fought mixed tag team match, with Ripley pinning Morgan at the end. This left the Women's World Champion distraught as she laid in Dirty Dom's arms. However, according to the duo, they didn't actually lose.

Liv Morgan took to social media to ask Dominik Mysterio if they really lost at Bash in Berlin since they still have each other. He responded on X with a quote tweet, stating that "it's never a loss" as long as they are together. Dirty Dom even called Morgan his "güerita," which means blonde woman in Spanish:

"As long as I got my güerita it’s never a loss 🤍🖤😘 @YaOnlyLivvOnce" - Dominik Mysterio's tweet to Liv Morgan

It remains to be seen how Morgan and Mysterio react on-screen to their big loss. The Judgment Day will likely have a big presence on the RAW after Bash in Berlin.

What's next for Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio following Bash in Berlin?

There's only one answer to that question, at least for Liv Morgan. After getting pinned by Rhea Ripley in Berlin, the Women's World Champion looks set to defend her title against Mami once again. They might face each other at WWE's next premium live event, Bad Blood.

As for Dominik Mysterio, he is part of the Intercontinental Championship tournament on RAW. Dirty Dom will face Dragon Lee and Ilja Dragunov on Monday night, with the winner advancing to the four-way number one contender's match the following week.

This is Mysterio's chance to win a singles title, which would allow him and Morgan to hold gold at the same time. The Judgment Day already has the World Tag Team Title as well, with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh holding them.

