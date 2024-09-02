Liv Morgan questions loss at WWE Bash in Berlin

The inaugural WWE Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event was another major international success for the company. The night was not positive for everyone, however, as several Superstars came out on the losing end of their matches. However, Liv Morgan is now questioning the result of her bout.

One of the most anticipated matches of Bash in Berlin saw Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley (The Terror Twins) defeat The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in mixed tag team action. The 14-minute match ended with The Eradicator pinning the World Women's Champion, despite interference from the heel faction.

Morgan took to Instagram today to question her loss at Bash in Berlin, pointing to why she and Dirty Dom are really winners: because they have each other. Liv included several photos and clips of the happy heel couple.

"But did we really even lose? [heart on fire emoji] [winking face emoji] @dominik_35 [kissing face emoji]," Liv Morgan wrote with the photos below.

Morgan is advertised for Monday's episode of RAW and Dominik will compete in a Triple Threat against Dragon Lee and Ilja Dragunov. The winner will advance to next week's Fatal 4 Way number one contender's match with Jey Uso and Pete Dunne to determine the new challenger to Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. Monday's winner from Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser will also advance to the Fatal 4 Way.

WWE teases Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan

The feud between The Terror Twins and The Judgment Day is set to continue, as there is strong speculation that WWE is looking to have Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan for the title, and Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor.

Pat McAfee Show contributor Mark Kaboly recently joined WWE to write features. The longtime wrestling fan recently looked at Bash in Berlin, and revealed that he didn't think the rivalry would be going anywhere any time soon as it's just too good.

"This match seemingly paves the way for Ripley and Morgan to eventually meet for the Women’s World Championship and keeps the new version of The Judgment Day relevant with Finn Bálor still being sore with Priest. It’s not going away, nor should it," Mark Kaboly wrote.

Ripley vs. Morgan for the title could end up happening at WWE Bad Blood on October 5, perhaps inside Hell in a Cell. The PLE will take place on the 27th anniversary of the inaugural Bad Blood, which featured the first ever Hell in a Cell match.

