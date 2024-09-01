5 directions for The Judgment Day after their failure at WWE Bash in Berlin

The Judgment Day fell to Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at WWE's Bash in Berlin. Liv Morgan and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio had back-up from the likes of Carlito and World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Despite outside interference, The Terror Twins were able to overcome the odds and emerge victorious in Germany on Saturday. Many wrestling fans are likely wondering what's next for The Judgment Day following their humiliating defeat in Berlin.

The next PLE to feature main roster stars will be WWE Bad Blood on October 5, 2024. Without further ado, let's look at five directions for RAW's top heel faction after failing to defeat The Eradicator and The Archer of Infamy.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#5. Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WWE Bad Blood 2024 (with a possible rare stipulation)

Expand Tweet

Ripley scored the pinfall victory over Liv during the mixed tag team match in Berlin on Saturday. Considering that The Eradicator has picked up a clean win over the Women's World Champion at a premium live event, it'd be logical to assume that Rhea will be challenging for that title at WWE's next big event.

Morgan also holds a tainted victory over Rhea stemming from their bout at WWE SummerSlam 2024. Dirty Dom betrayed Mami at The Biggest Party of the Summer, helping Liv retain her title over The Eradicator.

To make sure that the 27-year-old Mysterio won't get involved in their next title match, RAW GM Adam Pearce could come up with a stipulation that'll see Dom suspended high above the ring in a shark cage or on top of the Hell in a Cell roof.

If it's revealed that Dominik is afraid of heights, it could provide even more humor and drama to the situation. Liv could also be afraid of something bad happening to her boyfriend who'll be high above the ring during the title rematch.

#4. Damian Priest vs. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor at WWE Bad Blood

Finn Balor betrayed El Campeon at WWE SummerSlam, ultimately ensuring that Gunther would defeat Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. The beef between Balor and Priest is far from over and will likely extend for months beyond Bad Blood this October.

The battle between Damian and Balor likely won't warrant a Hell in a Cell match this early in their feud. At this point in their story, perhaps a 'street fight' stipulation would be the best option for WWE Bad Blood. There is enough hatred in this program to justify a hardcore brawl, but it arguably isn't at the level of the heat featured in the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre rivalry.

#3. The Judgment Day recruits a crooked referee similar to the nWo's Nick Patrick

The Judgment Day could take a page out of the New World Order's playbook by recruiting a referee to be their stooge and fix matches in favor of the dominant heel faction.

In the now-defunct World Championship Wrestling, Nick Patrick became a corrupt official who leveraged his authority to benefit Hollywood Hogan's nWo. Rather than recruit the veteran ref Nick Patrick, Judgment Day could seek the services of referee Rod Zapata.

Zapata refused to make the three-count after Seth Rollins hit Damian Priest with a knee to the head and a Falcon Arrow. To plenty of wrestling observers worldwide, this moment came across as a massive botch. Many onlookers assumed that Priest was originally supposed to kick out of the move, which is why the referee stopped counting at two.

However, what if it were to be revealed in a storyline that Zapata is an undercover Judgment Day stooge being directed by Finn Balor? Balor could use the services of a crooked referee to help turn the tide in his war with The Terror Twins.

#2. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio's championship pursuits

Like JD McDonagh, Dirty Dom has never won a main roster singles title. Currently, his focus is on the Intercontinental Championship held by Bron Breakker. The 27-year-old Mysterio is scheduled to compete in a number-one contender's tournament for a shot at the IC Title.

Dominik is scheduled to face Ilja Dragunov and Dragon Lee, with the winner qualifying for a fatal four-way match to determine Breakker's next challenger for the Intercontinental Title. Lee ended Dom's second reign as NXT North American Champion. Will Dom be able to get past a noted rival and The Mad Dragon on his way to a title match?

If the mustached Mysterio fails in his quest for the IC Championship, perhaps Dirty Dom can follow in the footsteps of Eddie Guerrero with a different title that Ludwig Kaiser mentioned on the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown!

#1. The Judgment Day recruits a new member in the form of "Big" Bronson Reed

The 330-pound Aussie is doing just fine on his own as WWE RAW's resident wrecking ball of destruction. Big Bronson has flattened numerous superstars, such as Seth Rollins, R-Truth, The Miz, and Braun Strowman.

Considering the serious threat that The Terror Twins pose to The Judgment Day, they may need to recruit a heavy hitter to take care of business. In June 2023, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter endorsed the idea of Reed joining the red brand's dark faction. However, considering what the group is up against in 2024, Judgment Day needs Bronson Reed now more than ever.

Finn Balor could bring Bronson into the fold as a means to take care of the Damian Priest problem. Big Bronson is currently on a hot streak as the master of the Tsunami Splash, so it would appear that Judgment Day needs him more than he needs them. If Reed doesn't join as an official member of the group, he could still be an associate and play the role of a hired gun to take down Judgment Day's enemies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback