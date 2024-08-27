Liv Morgan's bold claim; Dominik Mysterio to have personal feud with major star? 5 Reasons why Dirty Dom must win the IC Title tournament on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day kicked off this week's edition of WWE RAW, and Dominik Mysterio made a major announcement. He said that he would be entering the number one contender's tournament to determine the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship.

Bron Breakker captured the title by defeating Sami Zayn at WWE SummerSlam. The 25-year-old has also made it known that he is unhappy with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce's plan to determine his next opponent.

Listed below are five reasons Dominik Mysterio should win the Intercontinental Championship tournament on WWE RAW.

#5. Dominik Mysterio has never won a singles title on WWE's main roster

Dominik Mysterio is a former North American Champion in NXT and a former SmackDown Tag Team Champion with Rey Mysterio. However, The Judgment Day member is yet to capture a singles title on the main roster and has a big opportunity ahead of him.

Mysterio could emerge victorious in the tournament and challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. Even if he fails to capture the title, it would show fans he's knocking on the door of becoming champion.

#4. The WWE Universe despises him

Dominik Mysterio has established himself as one of the most hated WWE Superstars in the company. During The Judgment Day's promo tonight on RAW, the crowd relentlessly booed him as he tried to speak.

The WWE Universe's dislike for Dirty Dom would only grow if he were to advance over some of their favorite stars in the Intercontinental Championship tournament. Mysterio being successful in the tournament would result in him being a bigger heel, and prove that he is a viable threat in the ring.

#3. Dominik Mysterio winning the IC Title tournament would prove Liv Morgan's point

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio will be teaming up to battle The Terror Twins (Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest) in a mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin on August 31. The two stars delivered a backstage promo last week ahead of the match, and Morgan claimed they were the most dominant couple in WWE history.

There have been a bunch of power couples in the promotion's history, and Mysterio might want to back up his better half's words and capture a title of his own. If Mysterio is able to win the Intercontinental Championship in the weeks ahead, then there is much more validity to Morgan's claim that they are the most dominant couple of all time.

#2. He's one of the only members of The Judgment Day without a title

Liv Morgan helped The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh and Finn Balor defeat Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) on the June 24 edition of WWE RAW. The 30-year-old captured the Women's World Championship from Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring earlier this year.

At the moment, Carlito and Dominik Mysterio are the only members of The Judgment Day without a title. Mysterio could rectify that by winning the Intercontinental Championship tournament in the weeks ahead of RAW. He would then likely have to rely on interference from The Judgment Day to have a chance of overcoming Bron Breakker down the line.

#1. The Intercontinental Championship would add more stakes to his personal rivalry with Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio picked up a victory for The Judgment Day tonight over the Latino World Order by pinning Rey Mysterio in an eight-man tag team match. Liv Morgan interfered in the match to help the group emerge victorious. However, Rey Mysterio has gotten the better of his son at the past two WrestleMania events.

The WWE Hall of Famer was recently asked who he would want as his final opponent, and he named his son. Dominik Mysterio could potentially defend the Intercontinental Championship against Rey Mysterio down the line, with the stipulation being that the 49-year-old would have to retire from in-ring competition if he failed to win the title.

