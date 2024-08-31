10 reasons WWE should bring back the European Championship after Bash in Berlin 2024

WWE teased bringing back the European Championship on the most recent episode of SmackDown before Bash in Berlin. Ludwig Kaiser answered LA Knight's US Title Open Challenge on the go-home edition of blue brand before the premium live event. Ahead of the match, Kaiser announced his intention to change the title's name to the European Championship.

Kaiser was unsuccessful in his match against Knight, unable to wrest away the United States Championship from The Megastar. However, it's easy to predict that Ludwig's championship aspirations are far from over. This likely won't be the last time the WWE Universe is reminded of the European Championship.

The World Wrestling Federation crowned their first European Champion in Berlin, Germany, on an episode of RAW taped on February 26, 1997. The British Bulldog defeated Owen Hart to become WWF's first-ever European Champion. The title would be held by notable WWE Hall of Famers, such as Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Jeff Jarrett, Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, Diamond Dallas Page, Bradshaw, Mark Henry, and X-Pac. Rob Van Dam is noted as the belt's final titleholder.

The title would be retired in July 2002, less than three months after its name was changed to the WWE European Championship. During its more than five-year-long history, the belt was positioned as a third-tier heavyweight singles championship and a stepping stone to more prestigious titles.

Without further ado, let's look at ten reasons why WWE should bring back this belt after 2024's Bash in Berlin.

#10. Give a career boost to WWE wrestlers like Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne

Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne are two WWE Superstars who have recently upped their game. Yet both wrestlers don't seem 100% ready to win either RAW or SmackDown's mid-card singles titles, especially considering the momentum of LA Knight and Bron Breakker. Dunne and Kaiser could benefit from the existence of a European Championship acting as a stepping stone to the Intercontinental Title and beyond.

Rather than rechristen the US Title as the European Championship, WWE could reintroduce the belt as a distinct title, continuing the lineage it left in the Attitude Era. This would benefit wrestlers who are worthy to be champions in some capacity but aren't quite ready for a run with the United States and Intercontinental gold. Many wrestlers including Triple H and Kurt Angle used the European Title as a stepping stone to eventually becoming a WWE World Champion.

Kaiser and Dunne also have the distinction of being wrestlers born within the continent of Europe. Their heritage could be further emphasized during their reign as European Champions. It's also worth noting that if Ludwig were to win gold, he would join fellow Imperium member Gunther as a champion on the main roster.

There's a plethora of other budding stars who could similarly benefit from such a title reign. Ludwig's former partner Giovanni Vinci could make a name for himself in WWE as a European Champion.

Dunne and Kaiser are both competing in the number one contender tournament for a shot at Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Title. The Bruiserweight advanced to the Fatal Four-Way number one contender's match.

Meanwhile, Ludwig will compete in a Triple-Threat match against Bronson Reed and Sheamus on the upcoming edition of RAW to advance to the Fatal Four-Way. If neither man can put down the former NXT Champion, they may have better luck going after a different title.

#9. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio can follow in the footsteps of Eddie Guerrero as WWE European Champion

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio has aspirations to become WWE Intercontinental Champion, a title currently held by the ferocious Bron Breakker. Dirty Dom has entered the IC Title number-one contender's tournament, but before he competes for a shot at Bron, he teamed up with Liv Morgan in a losing effort to take on The Terror Twins, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, at Bash in Berlin.

The 27-year-old Mysterio never won a singles title on WWE's main roster. Dirty Dom is a former two-time NXT North American Champion, and he held one reign with the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles alongside his father, Rey Mysterio. If Dom can't wrest away the IC Championship from Breakker, the company could go an alternative route to give the young Mysterio a belt without taking anything from Bron.

Eddie Guerrero is a former two-time WWF European Champion. This title would be Guerrero's first championship won on WWE soil. Dominik has emulated Eddie in recent years with his Judgment Day heel turn. Dom has a mullet and mustache that resembles the hairstyle of a young Latino Heat. Dirty Dom is also known to have a Mamacita by his side similar to the late legend's relationship with Chyna during the first year of the New Millenium.

Dom could follow in the footsteps of Guerrero even further by becoming the European Champion. As previously mentioned, Dominik could use this title as a stepping stone to bigger prizes.

#8. The European Championship can help fill out a three-hour show like WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE has plenty of time to fill every Monday night that RAW goes live. It's hard to make three hours of content consistently exciting. Even the most loyal fans can admit that the global juggernaut's weekly shows can become boring and feel like a drag. By throwing the European Title back in the mix, the company could give another reason for fans to be invested in watching a wrestling match.

WWE RAW is a weekly televised program, which has been on the air since January 11, 1993. The show permanently moved to a three-hour format during the special 1000th episode of Monday Night RAW on July 23, 2012. The red brand is scheduled to officially leave the USA Network for Netflix in January 2025, causing speculation about the red brand possibly moving back to a two-hour format.

There's also speculation that SmackDown could become a three-hour show in 2025 following the show's move to the USA Network in two weeks. The European Title would be a welcome addition to whatever weekly show fills the three-hour format, whether that's the red brand or potentially the blue brand.

#7. The WWE European Championship can help tag team wrestlers transition into a singles role

WWE can use the European Title to test the waters of tag team wrestlers looking to make a mark in the singles division. Competitors such as Montez Ford of The Street Profits and Ivar of The Viking Raiders could forge paths as singles wrestlers and walk away as champions if the European Championship were on the line. The same could be said about their tag partners, Angelo Dawkins and Erik.

A reign as European Champion could demonstrate whether any of these men are ready for a solo run. If any tag team wrestler wants to make an impact in the singles division, they can look to the European Title as the first step to greatness. The belt would be a stepping stone for successful champions looking to upgrade to a more prestigious title in the singles heavyweight division.

Montez Ford has a noted history of wanting to branch off into a singles role. The non-defunct title from the Attitude Era could be just what 'tez needs.

#6. The European Championship could be the top title of WWE's postponed NXT Europe brand

WWE closed the doors of NXT UK in September 2022. NXT Europe is set to be this brand's replacement. Initially, the company's pan-European developmental brand was set to launch in 2023. Plans for the launch were postponed following Endeavors's acquisition.

There haven't been any recent updates or confirmations regarding the brand's future. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has speculated about the possibility that WWE has canceled NXT Europe.

If the company does go through with launching NXT Europe, it would make sense to bring back the European Championship and feature it as a top title to be defended on the brand. Similarly, WWE could introduce an NXT Women's European Championship to be defended by the brand's female talent.

#5. The European Championship can be a stepping stone to greatness in WWE

The World Wrestling Federation's European Championship was the stepping stone for wrestlers like Eddie Guerrero and Triple H on their way to championship glory. Numerous wrestlers on WWE's current roster could benefit from a title like that to act as one of the first rungs of their ladder to success.

Numerous legends and Hall of Famers have proudly worn European gold in WWE. Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle's first official title in WWE was the European Championship, a belt he won by defeating Val Venis on a February 2000 episode of SmackDown.

Later that month, at No Way Out, Angle defeated Chris Jericho to win the Intercontinental Championship, becoming a Euro-Continental Champion. That year, he'd win the King of the Ring Tournament and the WWF Championship. All of this occurred less than a year after Angle made his WWE PLE debut.

The story of Kurt Angle is a perfect example of the upward trajectory a wrestler can experience after winning the European Championship.

#4. Give opportunities to more wrestlers in WWE, especially those stuck in the lower card

There are certain wrestlers who WWE might not trust as their US or IC Champion in 2024. However, the company may be willing to take a gamble on those competitors as European Champions.

Wrestlers like Otis, Karrion Kross, Akira Tozawa, Chad Gable, and Xavier Woods don't seem to have much luck when it comes to the main roster's singles heavyweight division in 2024. However, that could all change with the introduction of the now-defunct title of the Attitude Era which acted as a third-tier heavyweight singles championship.

Marginalized in-ring competitors could use the European Title to pull themselves out of their lower-card funk, showing why they are indeed deserving of a more prominent position in the company.

#3. The WWE European Title brings back the potential of another Euro-Continental Champion

Only four wrestlers have simultaneously held a reign with the Intercontinental Title and the European Championship. Rob Van Dam, D'Lo Brown, Jeff Jarrett, and Kurt Angle have all accomplished this feat. However, it was only Angle who emphasized the significance of being a Euro-Continental Champion.

It's also worth noting that Shawn Michaels was a double champion with the European Title while simultaneously holding the WWF Championship. "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith was also a double champ, but with the European and tag team gold.

If brought back in 2024, the European Championship could potentially be used to enhance the Intercontinental Title reign of Bron Breakker. The son of Rick Steiner would arguably appear more accomplished and dominant with two singles titles rather than one. If it's reintroduced on SmackDown, wrestling fans could be treated to the first-ever Euro-US Championship, a cross-Atlantic union similar to NATO.

#2. The WWE European Championship could spark a fire under an in-ring veteran like Sheamus

Sheamus is one of the most accomplished wrestlers on the WWE roster, holding nearly every championship available to him. However, his best days might be behind him, considering the former main eventer is seemingly stuck delivering bangers on the undercard. While he won his last two televised matches, he's been booked far from the top of the card in recent weeks.

The Celtic Warrior could proudly represent his home country of Ireland as European Champion. Sheamus could also use a run as European Champion to help gain momentum on his way to grander prizes like the Intercontinental Title and the new version of the World Heavyweight Championship. Finally winning the IC Title is a personal goal of the Irishman, and he'd be one step closer to accomplishing that feat following a run as European Champion.

Sheamus is a participant in the number one contender's tournament for a shot at the IC Title. If he doesn't advance in the tournament, The Celtic Warrior may have to set his focus elsewhere. The Irishman currently has beef with Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser, and both men are also in the tournament. The Celtic Warrior is currently scheduled to collide with Bronson Reed and Kaiser for a right to advance in the tournament.

#1. European PLEs are becoming more common in WWE

WWE has three Europe-based premium live events scheduled for 2024. May 4th's Backlash event was featured live from the Metropolis of Lyon in France. June 15th's Clash at the Castle was streamed live from Glasgow, Scotland. August 31st's Bash in Berlin took place inside Uber Arena in the capital city of Germany. There's also a report that the company will host a PLE in Italy in 2025.

The Endeavor-owned wrestling promotion has demonstrated that it values the European market's live events. The company is looking to grow its influence in the region. One potential way of promoting their expanding business relationship with the continent would be to reintroduce the European Championship. WCW/TNA veteran Konnan suggested, on his podcast K100, that if he were a WWE decisionmaker, he'd only bring back the title when the company goes to Europe.

