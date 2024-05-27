Were Dominik Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero related in real life? The truth disclosed

Eddie Guerrero is an all-time great and one of WWE's most beloved legends. His name is frequently brought up on television despite the fact that he sadly passed away nearly two decades ago in 2005.

One person often associated with the late great Guerrero is Dominik Mysterio. The WWE star, who is a member of The Judgment Day, uses several of Eddie's infamous moves and brings the legend up often in interviews.

This has led some fans to wonder if Guerrero and Mysterio are actually related in real life. The answer is simply no, the two are not blood related at all. Instead, a storyline aired on television that led fans to believe that Guerrero was Dominik's biological father.

Trending

Expand Tweet

This angle aired all the way back in 2005. When Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero split after being WWE Tag Team Champions, the story suggested that Eddie was the young Dominik's real dad, and Rey simply took him in as his own son.

This, of course, isn't true at all. While Rey and Dominik may jokingly say they wish Eddie was the real father, there was no actual battle for custody, and Dirty Dom has always been and will forever be the son of the legendary masked luchador.

Eddie Guerrero is a WWE Hall of Famer and icon

While the late great Eddie Guerrero may not be the father of Dominik Mysterio, he is a legend with a legacy that will live on forever. Simply put, Eddie is one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time.

He started his career in Texas and Mexico. Being part of the legendary Guerrero Family, he got his foot in the door thanks to his father, Gory, and his brothers. Over time, however, Eddie broke out of the pack and became arguably the most famous and successful Guerrero of them all.

Eddie Guerrero found success in ECW and World Championship Wrestling before joining WWE in 2000. While he had some ups and downs and was even fired by the promotion at one point, he overcame the odds, got himself clean, and went on to become one of the top babyfaces in the world.

Expand Tweet

The legendary Eddie Guerrero's biggest moment arguably came at No Way Out 2004. It was at that event that he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the prized WWE Championship. He then successfully defended the gold at WrestleMania XX against Kurt Angle.

Despite his tragic passing, Eddie has influenced a plethora of professional wrestlers, and the likes of Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Mercedes Mone, and Andrade still keep his legacy alive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback