Former WWE champion lashes out at Sheamus for targeting what "nearly killed" his career

Sheamus has been doing a fine job on Monday Night RAW since his return in April 2024. A former WWE champion recently lashed out at The Celtic Warrior for laughing at a low point in his career.

Pete Dunne has been working hard on RAW to become one of the top names on the brand. During the latest episode of the red brand, The Bruiserweight competed in the Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament.

Dunne defeated The Miz and Xavier Woods to advance further in the tournament. However, it is unclear how far the former NXT United Kingdom Champion will go in the tournament. He wants to prove a point and silence his critics, including Sheamus.

In a RAW Exclusive, Pete Dunne lashed out at The Celtic Warrior for taunting him and still calling Butch. He noted that the gimmick nearly ended his career.

"I’ve been in this business long enough to know you’re gonna win matches, you’re gonna lose matches, it’s part of the job. But for Sheamus, that sc*mbag, to turn around and still call me Butch, to have a laugh that something that nearly killed my career, this is all I’ve got, man. He knows that. All I’ve ever been and ever will be is a fighter. To be demoralized and reduced to that name, it shows what kind of person he really is. I don’t deserve it. You all know that. But, you know what I do deserve, after all the setbacks and backstabs?" Pete Dunne said. [H/T Fightful]

However, the 30-year-old star was back in full force and needed to win the tournament to become the next Intercontinental Champion.

"A shot at the Intercontinental Title. I’m not taking this opportunity lightly. When I win that tournament and I have my hand lifted in the air, you can all call me something I approve of — champion," Pete Dunne said. [H/T Fightful]

Dunne will enter the next round of the Intercontinental Championship No.1 Contender’s Tournament. However, Sheamus could sabotage Pete's plan by costing him a match during the tournament and taking their rivalry to the next level.

Sheamus compared Pete Dunne to a former WWE Superstar

Pete Dunne has landed in many fans’ good books over the years. However, the main roster has not given him the big matches and wins he needs to become a top star.

Sheamus recently praised his rival in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The Celtic Warrior compared Dunne’s creative mind to former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan.

"One of the things that set me off in my career, after I had gone through John Cena, Randy and Hunter, and all that, I went in with Daniel Bryan. Bryan Danielson. It was great. And I see the same traits in Pete Dunne because he's got a great creative mind, but he's also aggressive. He just needs to let go, and he let go on Monday night. It was awesome," Sheamus said.

That is high praise for someone who is still searching for his first main roster title win. The Bruiserweight was a big deal in NXT, and Triple H needs to give the former WWE champion a push to be considered a force to be reckoned with on the main roster.

