Pete Dunne has a similar "creative mind" to top AEW star, says Sheamus

Sheamus and Pete Dunne finally squared off on WWE RAW last week after weeks of taunting one another. Dunne had accused his former mentor of using The Brawling Brutes in the latter's favor and that he was always second fiddle. Their bout was anticipated by fans who were well aware of their abilities in the ring. In the end, Sheamus picked up the win over Pete Dunne in another banger.

The Celtic Warrior later broke character to discuss his former protégé, comparing him to AEW star, Bryan Danielson. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Sheamus reflected on his early days in WWE.

He recounted his rivalry with the AEW star, then Daniel Bryan, which happened after he was plunged into the main event scene. The Irishman noted how his hard-hitting matches with Bryan helped establish his in-ring style. He also added how Pete Dunne had many similarities with his former rival, especially his "creative mind" and aggression.

Trending

"One of the things that set me off in my career, after I had gone through John Cena, Randy and Hunter, and all that, I went in with Daniel Bryan. Bryan Danielson. It was great. And I see the same traits in Pete Dunne because he's got a great creative mind, but he's also aggressive. He just needs to let go, and he let go on Monday night. It was awesome," Sheamus said. [From 3:39 to 4:03]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

You can check out The Celtic Warrior's comments in the video below:

The 46-year-old also praised Ludwig Kaiser, another wrestler from the red brand's roster with whom the former WWE Champion has had issues in the recent past.

What Sheamus felt about WWE's first 'WarGames' in the main roster

In the last decade, Sheamus consistently delivered well-crafted barnburners. He has stepped into the squared circle opposite some of the best in the business.

Although WWE's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022 is cited as remarkable by many, The Celtic Warrior does not care much for it. The bout featured Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and The Brawling Brutes against The Bloodline. He felt it was not at par with some of his other career highlights, despite the hype.

"If I go back through my career, that wouldn’t be up there anywhere near my top five or ten, you know? I’ve had some great matches. Hell in a Cell, I really like the one I had against Randy. Money in the Bank Matches, Cage Matches, the one with John [Cena] at Money in the Bank years ago," he said.

Since the 2022 edition, WarGames has become a staple of Survivor Series. This year's event is scheduled to emanate from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, on November 30.

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and embed the YouTube video, with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback