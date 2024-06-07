4 Titles WWE could introduce in 2024

WWE has a plethora of titles across RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and even the new Speed program. Red brand, for example, has the World Heavyweight Championship, World Tag Team Titles, Intercontinental Title, and Women's World Championship.

Meanwhile, SmackDown has the United States Championship, Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship, Bayley's Women's Championship, and tag team gold. Beyond that, the Speed Title and the Women's Tag Team Championship aren't tied down to any specific brand.

NXT has a fair share of belts too. The men have the NXT Championship, NXT Tag Team Titles, North American Championship, and Heritage Cup. Meanwhile, female performers have the NXT Women's Championship and the newly introduced NXT Women's North American Championship. The first title holder will be decided at Battleground.

While that is the newest title to be introduced in World Wrestling Entertainment, it may not be the last. There are a handful of championship belts that could be introduced in the company sometime in the second half of 2024. This article will look at a handful of titles that could arrive and who may hold the gold.

Below are four titles WWE could introduce in 2024.

#4. WWE could introduce a Women's Speed Championship

WWE Speed is a one-match program held on the X platform every Wednesday and occasionally on Fridays. Corey Graves calls the program, and each standard match has a three-minute time limit, although title bouts have an extended five-minute limit.

Ricochet is the current Speed Champion. He won a tournament to become the inaugural title holder. He has since successfully defended his belt and will do it again soon. No women have competed on the show yet, however.

Interestingly, Triple H has noted in the past that a Women's WWE Speed Championship is coming at some point. It remains unclear who could hold the belt, but a Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Tegan Nox, or Bianca Belair may be a great pick. Sol Ruca could also be a fantastic option.

#3. A Women's Intercontinental Championship could come to RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW is home to the Intercontinental Championship. The title has been around for many decades now and has been held by numerous Hall of Famers. Sami Zayn is the reigning holder of the gold.

Fans have long been asking for a Women's Intercontinental Championship. Given that NXT is introducing a Women's North American Title, it only makes sense that the main roster receives similar treatment and it could happen on WWE RAW.

There are numerous talented women who could benefit from the title. Dakota Kai, for example, would make a great first champion. Someone such as Ivy Nile, Lyra Valkyria, Kiana James, and even Kairi Sane could also work well as a mid-card champion.

#2. SmackDown could have the Women's United States Championship

The United States Championship is another prestigious WWE title. It has roots dating back to Jim Crockett Promotions, the NWA, and World Championship Wrestling before being introduced to World Wrestling Entertainment over 20 years ago. The current title holder is Logan Paul.

Just like with a potential Women's Intercontinental Title, fans have long been asking for a Women's United States Championship. If the prior is introduced, it only makes sense for the SmackDown roster to have their own mid-card belt too.

While the SmackDown roster is smaller, it could be argued that the blue brand is more stacked so there are plenty of potential inaugural champions. Tiffany Stratton and Naomi stand out as top candidates, but Blair Davenport, Jade Cargill, Michin, Candice LeRae, and Piper Niven are all quality options too.

#1. The NXT European Championship could arrive with NXT Europe

A few years ago, NXT UK was WWE's fifth brand behind RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and 205 Live. Unfortunately, thanks to the pandemic and various behind-the-scenes changes, both 205 Live and NXT UK shut down.

Upon the British brand shutting down, WWE promised NXT Europe, a new show. Unfortunately, 2023 had a lot of turmoil with Vince McMahon forcing his way back into the company and proceeding to try to sell the company. This led to the TKO merger and things have been quiet on the NXT Europe front ever since.

Supposing that NXT Europe launches in 2024, a new NXT European Champion would likely be crowned. This would almost certainly be the top title on the brand. Due to no roster currently existing, however, a prediction for the first champion is nearly impossible to make. Still, Triple H could crown someone sooner rather than later.

