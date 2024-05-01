Is Triple H planning to debut a new Women's Championship? Analyzing his comments

Since WrestleMania XL, Triple H's regime has overseen significant changes, including the redesign of the current Championship. Additionally, Triple H introduced a new title in the form of the Speed Championship, earmarked for the newest concept in the company, WWE Speed. For those unaware, spoilers disclosed that Ricochet has become the inaugural Speed champion.

Amidst this, the Chief Content Officer recently hinted at the debut of another new title, potentially a Speed Championship for the women's division. This tease occurred during a recent conversation on Culture, Connection & Creative: WWE on X.

In this discussion, the King of the Kings emphasized how the Speed concept in the company presents a challenge for superstars, as they must complete matches within a limited time frame. He further mentioned that both male and female stars will face this challenge in WWE Speed.

Expand Tweet

Despite no female matches having taken place in the Speed concept from the women's division yet, Triple H's words hint that the women's division will likely become involved in this new concept in the forthcoming weeks.

Hence, similar to the male Speed Championship, a Speed Women's title also appears to be on the horizon. Overall, it will be intriguing to see how things will unfold in the upcoming weeks and whether the WWE Speed will be a success for the company.

Who could be crowned as the first-ever Women's Speed Champion under the Triple H regime?

If the new Women's Speed Championship is introduced soon, one of the biggest questions that arises is who could become the inaugural Champion. While there are numerous contenders on both RAW and SmackDown, Natalya seems to have a strong chance due to the impressive accolades she holds. Natalya's popularity among other female stars who could potentially be involved in these Speed matches could be a significant factor in her favor.

Additionally, names like Candice LeRae and Piper Niven also stand out as potential candidates to be crowned as the inaugural Speed Champion in the company.

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, in the recent WWE Draft 2024, both Candice and Piper are drafted to SmackDown and will be called as the official members of the blue brand.

It will be interesting to see whether Triple H will introduce the new Women's Speed Championship in the upcoming months after this tease. If yes, then who will be called the first-ever Speed Women's Champion in the Stamford-based promotion?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback