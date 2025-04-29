Dominik Mysterio sends a one-word message to JD McDonagh after his in-ring return on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio sent a one-word message to JD McDonagh after he made his in-ring return on this week's episode of WWE RAW. McDonagh teamed up with Finn Balor in a losing effort to The War Raiders.
McDonagh was previously injured on the January 27 edition of RAW when he teamed up with Mysterio to face The War Raiders. He had suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung after attempting a moonsault to the outside of the ring.
The former World Tag Team Champion returned on RAW after WrestleMania 41. He helped Mysterio retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Penta in a singles match. JD McDonagh posted pictures of his return match on Instagram. "Dirty" Dom sent a one-word message to his Judgment Day stablemate in the comments section.
"Legend," wrote Mysterio.
Check out a screengrab of Mysterio's Instagram comment:
Vince Russo believes WWE has set up a feud between AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio
AJ Styles crossed paths with The Judgment Day backstage on WWE RAW. He mocked Dominik Mysterio while he was standing next to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.
Vince Russo believes WWE has set up a feud between Mysterio and Styles for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo predicted that the company won't put the title on The Phenomenal One because of his age.
"There's your angle for AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio. That's it! That was done, so you get AJ and Dom, probably next week or the week after. AJ and Dom will now be the program. Are you going to take the belt off Dom and put it on AJ? No because AJ is 50-something years old," Russo said.
Mysterio has successfully defended the title against Penta on RAW after WrestleMania 41. He became champion at WrestleMania 41 Sunday, dethroning Bron Breakker in a Fatal Four-Way Match also involving Finn Balor and Penta.