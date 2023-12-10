Dominik Mysterio sends three-word message to Rhea Ripley after losing NXT North American title

Dominik Mysterio has sent an emotional message to Rhea Ripley after losing the NXT North American Championship at NXT Deadline tonight.

Dominik's NXT North American title run has finally come to an end. Tonight at Deadline, Dominik lost the belt to Dragon Lee via pinfall.

Shortly after, Rhea Ripley sent out a heartfelt message to Dominik Mysterio, making it clear that he will always be a winner in her eyes. Dominik has now responded to The Nightmare's tweet with an emotional message.

Check it out below:

Dominik lost his NXT North American title to Trick Williams at NXT No Mercy. He captured the belt again with a win over Williams three nights later. Dominik had been successfully defending the belt since then, but his reign unfortunately came to an end tonight.

Dominik is still one of the most over stars in all of WWE today. He has established himself as one of the biggest heels in the company over the past year or so.

It remains to be seen what's next for him now that he has lost the title to Dragon Lee.

