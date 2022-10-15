Rhea Ripley says goodbye to former WWE Champion on Instagram

Rhea Ripley took to her Instagram stories to react to Rey Mysterio's move to WWE SmackDown.

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, Rey Mysterio approached Triple H backstage and made it clear that he can't fight his son Dominik anymore. Rey left Triple H surprised by adding that he quit, but the latter said that there has to be another way.

This led to Mysterio being revealed as Karrion Kross' replacement in the Fatal Four-Way #1 Contenders bout for the Intercontinental title. Rey defeated Sheamus, Ricochet, and Solo Sikoa to earn a shot and will face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Around the same time, Rhea Ripley took to Instagram to share a video of Rey's backstage conversation with Triple H. The Nightmare seemed to enjoy watching Mysterio's fall and reacted with the following:

"Na Na Na Na, Na Na Na Na, Hey Hey Hey... Goodbye!"

Rhea Ripley has destroyed Rey's relationship with Dominik beyond repair

At Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio turned heel and attacked his father and Edge in the process. The heel turn took Rey by surprise as he never imagined that his son would ever turn on him.

Dominik went on to become an official member of The Judgment Day, with Rhea Ripley controlling his every move. She had the following to say about her on-screen relationship with Dominik:

“Aw man. I mean, wouldn’t you like to know, first of all? Wouldn’t everyone like to know? But my relationship with Dominik is something that I keep with Dominik, okay? So I’m not going to go too in depth with it. But I see a lot in him, like we all do. And I could see that Rey was taking advantage of him and not really giving him the spotlight that he really deserves, where he can blossom and just take charge of his own life. Like he said, he was in his father’s shadow and he couldn’t get out. So we gave him that opportunity.” [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

It looks like Triple H convinced Rey Mysterio not to quit and do what he does best instead. Mysterio bagged a massive win tonight and will now attempt to win the prestigious Intercontinental title.

