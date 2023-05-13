Dominik Mysterio sends a three-word message to Rhea Ripley after she prints his name on her gear

Dominik Mysterio took to social media to send a three-word message to Rhea Ripley after she printed his name on her Backlash gear.

At WWE Backlash, Ripley successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Title against Zelina Vega. This was her first title defense since capturing the title on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

Taking to Twitter, Mysterio sent a wholesome message to Mami and acknowledged her getting his name printed on her gear.

"That's MY mami," wrote Dominik Mysterio.

Check out Mysterio's tweet below:

Rhea Ripley is hopeful of The Judgment Day sticking together for a long time

Rhea Ripley recently spoke about The Judgment Day and said that she is hopeful that the faction lasts a long time.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast with Peter Rosenberg, The Eradicator explained what's it like for her to work alongside Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor. Ripley said:

“I really want it to go for as long as it can go. I’m loving every single minute of being at work when the boys are there. I think that we could really drag it out and go for a long, long time. At the end of the day, yes, we are the most random group of people."

WWE @WWE Take a behind the scenes look at The Judgment Day’s week in Puerto Rico leading up to @ArcherOfInfamy ’s showdown with @sanbenito at #WWEBacklash Take a behind the scenes look at The Judgment Day’s week in Puerto Rico leading up to @ArcherOfInfamy’s showdown with @sanbenito at #WWEBacklash. https://t.co/YqMsrOz9bg

She continued:

"But we click so well, and it feels so strange when I’m at work and I know that the boys aren’t there, like when I was going to SmackDown for a little bit and they weren’t there. They were on the U.K. tour and I was like, I don’t know how to act right now. I miss my family, I miss my boys."

Following her first title defense at Backlash, Ripley's next feud is going to be against Natalya. The veteran superstar confronted The Judgment Day member on RAW.

Should Rhea Ripley defend her title against Natalya at Night of Champions? Sound off in the comment section

Poll : 0 votes