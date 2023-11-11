Dominik Mysterio sends a three-word message to United States Champion Logan Paul

Dominik Mysterio took to social media to send a three-word message to Logan Paul.

Upon Paul's recent return to WWE, he was involved in a segment with Mysterio on Monday Night RAW. The two men teamed up to attack Ricochet.

On a recently uploaded video by Jake Paul, Logan shouted out Dominik, to which the North American Champion responded similarly on Twitter/X.

"Shoutout to @LoganPaul," wrote Mysterio.

Check out Mysterio's tweet:

Mysterio is currently in his second reign as the North American Champion. He defeated former champion Trick Williams to win the title.

The Judgment Day member will be teaming up with his stablemates for the WarGames Match at the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Eric Bischoff spoke quite highly of Logan Paul after his performance at WWE Crown Jewel

At WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul won the United States Championship in an incredible performance against Rey Mysterio.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke highly of The Maverick and claimed that he was amazed by his in-ring presence and IQ. Bischoff further praised Paul's in-ring psychology and his ability to work the crowd. He said:

"Logan Paul blows me the f**k away. Pure and simple. I just don't understand how he's become as phenomenal as he is with such a limited amount of experience and time in the industry. I mean, it's not just that he can go in there and athletically perform, which he does exceedingly well, but he's got psychology... He's got the timing of a 25-year-old top performer. He knows how to work the crowd. It's natural for him. He doesn't have to learn it. It's already there."

Paul was absent from this week's episode of SmackDown, which saw Santos Escobar betray Rey Mysterio and turn his back on the Latino World Order. It remains to be seen when The Maverick will return to WWE programming.

