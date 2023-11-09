Wrestling veteran blown away by Logan Paul's performance despite "limited amount of experience" in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff feels Logan Paul is an anomaly in the wrestling business.

The Maverick went up against Rey Mysterio this Saturday at Crown Jewel. The two stars put on a stellar matchup for the United States Championship. However, Logan won the bout when he decked Mysterio with brass knuckles. This led to the social media sensation winning the first championship of his career.

This week on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that he was amazed at Logan's in-ring presence and IQ. He explained that the social media star had spent so little time in the industry and yet performed like a 25-year veteran. Bischoff stated that Logan Paul was meant to be in the wrestling business.

"Logan Paul blows me the f**k away. Pure and simple. I just don't understand how he's become as phenomenal as he is with such a limited amount of experience and time in the industry. I mean, it's not just that he can go in there and athletically perform, which he does exceedingly well, but he's got psychology... He's got the timing of a 25-year-old top performer. He knows how to work the crowd. It's natural for him. He doesn't have to learn it. It's already there." [From 6:47 - 7:28]

Triple H congratulated Logan Paul after the match

In the aftermath of the encounter, WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, took to Twitter to commend Logan Paul.

Hunter pointed out that Logan has just been in eight matches in his entire career and has already won championship gold. He claimed that the star's success was a testament to his work ethic in and outside the ring.

It will be interesting to see how the US Title win impacts Logan's work schedule and whether he becomes a permanent member of the blue brand.

