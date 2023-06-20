Dominik Mysterio sends two-word message to The Judgment Day member amid tension within the group

Dominik Mysterio recently sent a two-word message to fellow The Judgment Day member and currently Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of tension within the faction, especially between Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

The Judgment Day was featured in a huge six-man tag team match on this week's RAW. They went toe-to-toe against the trio of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes.

Taking to Twitter, Dominik sent a two-word message to Ripley, showing his appreciation towards 'Mami' for her support during the match.

"Supportive Mami...," wrote Dominik.

Check out Dominik's tweet:

Jim Cornette believes Cody Rhodes has landed the perfect opponent in Dominik Mysterio

Cody Rhodes will be in action against Dominik Mysterio at the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran discussed the mini-feud between Dominik and Rhodes. Cornette said:

"First of all, I will say yes, for pay-per-view this is a great way to utilize Cody and Dominik while they're waiting for the third match with Brock and while Brock is in his annual hibernation or whatever Cody called it. Dominik's got a lot of heat in a different way than any other heels on the roster and Cody is the biggest baby face. Cody can wrestle Dominik and win which he has to but it ain't gonna hurt Dom to do the job because his heat is not about right now winning and losing," Cornette said.

Rhodes is on the back of a loss to Brock Lesnar, who defeated The American Nightmare at Night of Champions. A trilogy match between the two rivals could take place at this year's SummerSlam.

At the moment, Lesnar is taking time off from WWE television. However, he will reportedly make a few appearances in the coming weeks.

Who should win between Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio? Sound off in the comment section

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes