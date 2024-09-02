Dominik Mysterio sends warning ahead of potential Rhea Ripley showdown on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio shared an interesting message ahead of a potential showdown with Rhea Ripley tonight on WWE RAW. The former North American Champion teamed with Liv Morgan to battle The Terror Twins (Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest) at Bash in Berlin over the weekend.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest emerged victorious in the Mixed Tag Team match at the premium live event this past Saturday night in Germany. The Eradicator pinned Women's World Champion Liv Morgan to pick up the win for The Terror Twins. Dirty Dom recently stated that he would not be opposed to facing Ripley in a singles match on WWE television.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Mysterio took to Instagram to share an interesting message. He quoted the Natural Born Killers film, and you can check out his Instagram post below.

"You ain’t seen nothin yet- Mickey Knox," he wrote.

The Judgment Day star entered the Intercontinental Championship number one contender's tournament on RAW, with the winner earning a title match against Bron Breakker. The 27-year-old will be facing Ilja Dragunov and Dragon Lee in a Triple Threat match in the tournament later tonight.

Dominik Mysterio comments on the future of WWE

WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio recently noted that many fans still want a product similar to how it was during the Attitude Era.

In an interview with the New York Post, the former North American Champion discussed the promotion's current product and admitted that there are fans who want the show to be edgier. However, he stated that things could change, and the product might be completely different in the future.

"People still want that edginess we would get back in the Attitude Era but the innuendos and the little things here and there (we do) is more than enough because people want to keep tuning back in to see if we do ever cross that and see if does happen. Maybe it will, maybe it won’t. Things can still happen. We’ll see what the future holds," he said. [H/T - New York Post]

The Judgment Day betrayed Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have a confrontation during tonight's edition of RAW in Colorado.

