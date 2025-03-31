Dominik Mysterio separated from The Judgment Day; given unexpected new faction

Dominik Mysterio ended up being put together with an unexpected faction on a recent WWE show. The star was separated from the rest of The Judgment Day.

Neither Finn Balor nor Carlito took part in the house show held in Amsterdam on March 30. The only Judgment Day men's star at the event was Dominik Mysterio. Thus, separated from the rest of his group, he got put into a rather unexpected team. The 27-year-old partnered with two stars he's not too familiar with, Ludwig Kaiser and The Miz. The trio formed a new team together and worked rather well, given how they didn't know each other that well.

Despite that, the heels ended up losing. Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and Jey Uso's team ended up being the ones to win, beating Dominik Mysterio, The Miz, and Ludwig. The match ended when Orton hit Kaiser with the RKO and pinned the Imperium member.

While it does not appear that this team is a permanent thing, given the tension within The Judgment Day, it can easily be the first glimpse of a new faction for Mysterio.

WWE is known to try out ideas in their house shows before they implement them on TV. Fans will have to wait and see if this faction comes together and what it will be named.

Dominik Mysterio has been part of the tension within The Judgment Day

While Mysterio has been part of the faction for a long time now, there has been tension between him and the other oldest member of the group, Finn Balor, in recent months.

They've not been on the same page all the time, and though it seems that they have tried to get together, things have driven them apart again and again.

It appears that the 27-year-old may walk out of The Judgment Day, and if it happens with the above-mentioned new faction or not remains to be seen.

