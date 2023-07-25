Dominik Mysterio set up in champion vs. champion match against 39-year-old veteran after nearly 2 years on RAW

Dominik Mysterio made history last week by wrestling in the main events of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. On the latest episode of the red brand, he had a match set up against another current champion - and it will be their first clash against each other since September of 2021 - almost two years.

The champion in question is none other than one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions - Sami Zayn. He and Kevin Owens interrupted Judgment Day, and the fans in Miami cheered after relentlessly booing NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Sami Zayn goaded Dominik into defending his NXT North American Title - just days after a successful title defense against Butch. Rhea Ripley accepted on Dominik's behalf.

The last two times they faced off were within a month in August and September 2021. Last time, the veteran Sami Zayn picked up the victory.

Back then, Dominik wrestled with short hair and was very much a babyface still aligned with Rey Mysterio.

This shows how much of a great decision it was to have Dominik Mysterio be a part of Judgment Day. He has been a huge success and, for many, the best part of the faction, along with Rhea Ripley.

