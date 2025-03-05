Dominik Mysterio set for huge match amid Judgment Day controversy

Dominik Mysterio recently snapped a losing streak to build momentum on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Despite the optimism, tension within The Judgment Day seems to be hindering any real progress. The younger Mysterio is now set for a big first-time-ever match against a WWE champion with a lot on the line.

Dirty Dom suffered 14 straight losses before defeating Chris Sabin in their first-ever singles bout on last week's WWE Speed episode. The tenth Speed men's tournament opened up with the Judgment Day member pinning the Motor City Machine Gun with 45 seconds left on the three-minute clock. The big opportunity for Mysterio comes as tension between Dom, Finn Balor, and Carlito heats up.

Ivar advanced to the semi-finals of the current WWE Speed tournament by defeating Yoshiki Inamura on today's episode. The current World Tag Team Champion pinned the Pro Wrestling NOAH star with 39 seconds left on the clock. Ivar will now face Dominik Mysterio in the semifinals next Wednesday.

The winner of next week's Ivar vs. Dominik Mysterio match will become the new #1 contender to Lee and his WWE Speed Championship. Dragon will then defend his title on March 14 or 21.

Dominik Mysterio rival brings WWE Speed Championship to secondary show

Dragon Lee regularly works the RAW brand but does not carry the WWE Speed Championship with him. However, the masked superstar just made what seems to be his first appearance with the title on a non-Speed show.

Last week's WWE Main Event episode taped in Cincinnati saw Dragon defeat Grayson Waller. The match drew some social media discussion due to Dragon carrying the WWE Speed Championship with him. The 29-year-old took to Instagram to share several photos of the title on Main Event.

Dragon came up short in the first WWE Speed tournament last March but dethroned Andrade in November. Since then, he has only retained once, and that was a win over Chad Gable one month ago.

