Dominik Mysterio snaps losing streak; WWE champion to face outside star

WWE is 50 days away from the 41st annual WrestleMania and Dominik Mysterio is close to bouncing back in a major way. The star has a potential huge rematch on the horizon and recently snapped a losing streak, while another current RAW title holder prepares for a first-time-ever match.

Dirty Dom celebrated Halloween last year with a RAW win over Damian Priest. He then suffered 14 straight losses, 8 if you don't include the Royal Rumble, dark matches, or non-televised live events. Meanwhile, The Motor City Machine Guns continue to leave their mark on the company. Sabin lost the last WWE Speed tournament finals, not long after DIY dethroned them of the Tag Team Championship. The first-ever Mysterio vs. Sabin match just aired on WWE Speed with a chance for both to gain momentum.

The tenth Speed men's tournament kicked off today with Mysterio defeating Sabin with just 45 seconds to go on the three-minute timer. The first round of this tournament will now wrap up next Wednesday on X as World Tag Team Champion Ivar takes on Yoshiki Inamura.

Sabin's second straight Speed loss, and Mysterio's Speed debut, were taped last Friday before SmackDown in New Orleans. Dominik now has his eyes set on dethroning WWE Speed Champion Dragon Lee after the masked Superstar captured the NXT North American Championship from Dominik at Deadline 2023.

Inamura's first match against the War Raider will be his biggest since the Pro Wrestling NOAH star began an NXT excursion in November. The winner will then face Mysterio in the semi-finals, presumably March 12, to crown the new #1 contender. Dragon Lee will then defend on March 14 or 21.

WWE Speed match ends in controversial fashion

Women's Speed Champion Candice LeRae retained over Zoey Stark by five-minute Time Limit Draw last week. This was LeRae's second title defense, her first was against Natalya, which also ended via Time Limit Draw back in January.

Stark vs. LeRae in a rematch for the Women's Speed Championship is rumored for the near future. The Poison Pixie made Stark chase her around to run the clock out, which marked the second Speed championship match draw.

