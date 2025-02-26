Major WWE title match ends in controversy ahead of Elimination Chamber; rematch expected

WWE Superstars are constantly chasing championship gold. While there's always a new challenger for fighting champions, the competition is cranked up during WrestleMania Season. The WWE Universe was just shocked with the repeat of a controversial finish, and now a rematch is likely in the works.

Candice LeRae became World Wrestling Entertainment's inaugural Women's Speed Champion last October. She defeated IYO SKY in the finals of the first-ever Women's Speed tournament after defeating Piper Niven in the opening round and Kairi Sane in the semifinals. The 23-year veteran retained over Natalya in a five-minute Time Limit Draw in January for Speed's first championship match draw and second overall.

The Poison Pixie has retained the Women's Speed Championship via time limit draw once again. Zoey Stark recently became #1 contender to the title, and the match aired on Speed today. In controversial fashion, the challenger made the champion chase her as the clock ticked down. Stark hit her Z-360 finisher and the champion retreated, then the five-minute clock stopped as she made a pin.

WWE has not named the tournament participants that will fight to be LeRae's third challenger, but Stark is now rumored for a rematch due to today's finish. The third Speed women's tournament is expected to begin on April 2.

WWE Speed men's tournament announced

The tenth WWE Speed men's competition has been announced. The tournament to crown a new #1 contender to Dragon Lee will begin next Wednesday, March 5.

Chris Sabin vs. Dominik Mysterio will be featured in the first round, along with Ivar vs. Yoshiki Inamura. The winners of those matches will meet in the semi-finals to crown a new #1 contender for Lee, likely on March 19.

The Red Bull will then defend the Speed Championship against the new #1 contender to close out the month of March. Dragon's title reign will pass the 100-day mark at the end of this week. Since dethroning Andrade in late November, he has only retained over Chad Gable, which aired February 1.

