Dominik Mysterio shares disrespectful reaction to AJ Lee's shocking WWE return after 10 years

Dominik Mysterio doesn't seem too thrilled with AJ Lee's massive return on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The young gun has now shared his reaction to the return on his official X handle.
It isn't exactly a secret that Dirty Dom dislikes CM Punk with all his heart. He was Punk's first opponent following the latter's return to WWE two years ago, and has had nothing but insulting things to say about the veteran since then.
Tonight, AJ Lee came out to assist Punk in his feud with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. This was Lee's first appearance on WWE TV in a decade. Several stars have since reacted to the big return, including Dominik Mysterio. Here's what he posted on his X handle:
"💤🥱"
Dominik Mysterio explains why he hates AJ Lee's husband, CM Punk
Earlier this year, Dominik appeared on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and shared his views on CM Punk. Dominik explained in detail why he hates the former WWE Champion with all his heart:
“I hate CM Punk. Why? Because he’s old. He disappeared for what? 30 years and came back. He’s now 60, and he’s still wrestling. He tortured me when I was a kid. So I was 12 years old, and he was probably 45 at the time, maybe 50? So, like, I don’t know, what’s up — I can’t say that. I’m not gonna say that…. But I don’t like CM Punk. He traumatized me as a kid. Like, who does that to a 12-year-old? What’s wrong with him?” [H/T SEScoops]
Now that Lee has made a return after 10 long years, one wonders if WWE will give fans the Mixed Tag Team match they are clamoring for: Dominik and Liv Morgan vs CM Punk and AJ Lee. Liv is currently out with an injury but is bound to return somewhere down the line.
