Dominik Mysterio shares heartwarming images of his wedding

Dominik Mysterio had one of the biggest weeks of his life when he married his long-time girlfriend, Marie Juliette. Today, the 26-year-old star uploaded heartwarming pictures of his marriage.

A few years ago, Dominik Mysterio made the most shocking decision of his career when he turned to the dark side and betrayed his father for The Judgment Day. The 26-year-old star became one of the most loathed characters in the promotion.

Recently, Mysterio tied the knot with Marie Juliette in the presence of his family and close friends. Today, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion posted some heart-melting pictures alongside his now-wife and captioned the date of their special day on Instagram.

"03•07•2024 🖤"

Rhea Ripley on distancing herself from Dominik Mysterio

The Latino Heat and Mami have been two peas in a pod since Rhea Ripley helped Dom Dom transition into a notorious character on Monday Night RAW. The two have always been together and helped each other out during their matches.

However, some eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the two haven't been interacting like before on weekly television. Speaking on Gorilla Position, Rhea Ripley addressed the rumors and talked about Dirty Dominik.

"I'm not trying to distance myself. Mami's got business that she needs to attend to. I feel like a lot of the time I've been focusing more on my boys and helping them out, and that was a massive problem for people. Now that I'm actually focusing on my main problem, which is Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, and all these women in the women's division, people are like, Oh no, she's distancing herself from him [Dominik Mysterio]. I feel like people can never be happy with what I'm doing," she said. [From 17:00 to 17:30]

The Judgment Day's Mami will defend her title against Becky Lynch in Philadelphia. It will be interesting to see which star leaves the event with the Women's World Championship.

On behalf of Sportskeeda Wrestling, we congratulate Dominik Mysterio and Marie Juliette.

