Dominik Mysterio shares injury update after WWE Summerslam

Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles in an incredible match on Night 2 of SummerSlam. After the bout, he made an appearance on the post-show conference and addressed the fans. He gave an update regarding his injury on the panel.

Dom and AJ were initially supposed to face each other at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia back in June, but the match got cancelled due to Dom's injury. After waiting to get his hands on Mysterio for weeks, AJ finally got the opportunity at MetLife Stadium in front of a huge crowd.

On the post-show conference, Dominik Mysterio mentioned that his leg was hurting during the match against the Phenomenal One. He was referring to the Calf crusher spot during the bout, where Dominik removed his boot to get out of the submission maneuver.

"Well, you know my leg was hurting a little bit, see right here, and I'm wiggling my foot. He's like, 'What's going on here?' I know what's going on, AJ." [16:36 onwards]

Dominik Mysterio picked up the win over a legend like AJ Styles in his reported final SummerSlam match. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the Intercontinental Champion.

