Dominik Mysterio shares photo with a former champion after arriving in Australia for Elimination Chamber

Dominik Mysterio has landed in Australia for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Taking to Twitter/X, he shared a photo alongside former United States Champions Austin Theory.

Mysterio and Theory are not scheduled to compete at the upcoming Premium Live Event in Perth. However, Dominik could be in the corner of his faction members, Finn Balor and Damian Priest, who are set to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

Taking to Twitter/X, Mysterio shared a photo with Austin Theory after the duo landed in Australia.

Check out Dominik's tweet below:

Dominik Mysterio opened up on betraying his father Rey and joining The Judgment Day

At Clash at the Castle 2022, Dominik Mysterio betrayed his father Rey Mysterio, and eventually joined forces with The Judgment Day.

Speaking in an interview on K100 with wrestling legend Konnan, the former NXT North American Champion said:

"The key for me was just consistency. I’ve never really been consistent with anything, and even still, to this day, I struggle with consistency. It got to a point where, after I turned on my dad, they asked me if I was okay going to Orlando and doing the whole process of the PC because I had skipped that whole process for about two years. Me, being a team player, I was like, 'Yup, whatever you guys need.' Being there in Orlando helped me be more consistent because I had nothing to do in Orlando other than workout or go to the PC."

Mysterio has been a vital part of The Judgment Day. He has won the North American Title not once but twice. "Dirty" Dom has also been cornering Rhea Ripley during her matches.

Dominik will be teaming up with JD McDonagh on this week's SmackDown for a match against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

