Dominik Mysterio reveals his actions after betraying his father to join The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio has revealed his actions after he decided to betray his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and join The Judgment Day.

The former champion has become one of the most despised WWE Superstars on the entire roster. Wrestling fans will not let him utter a word during a promo without drowning him with boos. His bizarre on-screen relationship with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has also captured fans' attention.

Speaking on K100 with wrestling legend Konnan, Dominik Mysterio revealed what he did after he turned his back on his father in 2022 at Clash at the Castle. The Judgment Day member shared that he was asked to return to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando after he betrayed his father, and he did so because he is a team player.

The former NXT North American Champion noted that his time in the Performance Center helped him become more consistent.

"The key for me was just consistency. I’ve never really been consistent with anything, and even still, to this day, I struggle with consistency. It got to a point where, after I turned on my dad, they asked me if I was okay going to Orlando and doing the whole process of the PC because I had skipped that whole process for about two years. Me, being a team player, I was like, 'Yup, whatever you guys need.' Being there in Orlando helped me be more consistent because I had nothing to do in Orlando other than workout or go to the PC," said Dominik Mysterio. [H/T: Fightful]

Dominik Mysterio reveals he works out with WWE RAW stars

Dominik Mysterio has shared that he works out all the time with his fellow stablemates ahead of WWE shows.

During his conversation with Konnan on K100, the 26-year-old shared that he turned to Austin Theory when he first started on the road. Nowadays, he gets a group text from The Judgment Day that reads "Gym" before every show.

"I would go work out at the PC, then I would go workout with Austin Theory, and that’s who I first turned to on the road, staying consistent in the gym on the road with him, eating right. Even now, traveling with Finn, Damian, Rhea, and JD. I can’t tell you the last time we didn’t send a group text ‘Gym’ right before TV. Every time we’re on the road, we’re always at the gym. It’s something they’ve helped me with, being on the road and staying consistent," added Dominik Mysterio. [H/T: Fightful]

Dominik Mysterio is a former NXT North American Champion but dropped the title to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline last December. It will be interesting to see if The Judgment Day member captures gold again in 2024.

