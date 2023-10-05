Dominik Mysterio spotted working out with 26-year-old WWE Superstar

Dominik Mysterio has been spotted working out with a 26-year-old WWE Superstar.

The Judgment Day member lost the North American Championship to Trick Williams this past Saturday night at NXT No Mercy. Rhea Ripley confronted Mysterio on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW and warned him that he would not be welcomed back in the faction if he didn't win back the title.

Mysterio got his rematch against Williams last night on NXT and relied on The Judgment Day to pick up the victory. Finn Balor bashed Trick Williams with the title, and Dom followed it up with a Frog Splash to capture the North American Championship again.

Earlier today, Dominik Mysterio and Austin Theory both took to their Instagram story to share a picture of themselves working out together. Mysterio made an interesting gesture in the photo, and you can check it out by clicking here.

Wrestling veteran Konnan on Dominik Mysterio's potential in WWE

WCW Legend Konnan believes Dominik Mysterio will only get better with time.

The wrestling legend appeared during the 2023 Hall of Fame ceremony to induct Rey Mysterio. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley walked out of the ceremony before the legendary luchador was inducted. The veteran got revenge by defeating his son at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Speaking with Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Konnan praised Mysterio as a performer and added that he will get better with experience.

"I give the guy an A+; he's great. He still needs to get seasoned in the ring, but he's only been in two years or two and a half years or whatever it is. He may get better with time. He can get better with time because you can already see he's listening, and he has a lot of really good habits. And they like him; he's a likable kid. If you're likable, you're gonna get whatever you want. But if you're a pain in the a**, you're not liked. At the end of the day, he's a likable person," said Konnan. [From 04:35 - 05:08]

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the biggest heels in WWE since joining The Judgment Day faction. The 26-year-old still has the majority of his career in front of him, and it will be fascinating to see what he can accomplish in the years ahead.

