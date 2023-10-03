Rhea Ripley sends Dominik Mysterio a final warning ahead of his title match on NXT

It looks like Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are in the midst of some trouble in paradise. On WWE RAW, Mami told Dom that she got him a rematch for the NXT North American Title, stating that he had to win the match at any cost.

Over the weekend, Dominik Mysterio defended his North American Championship against Trick Williams at NXT No Mercy. Unfortunately for the Judgment Day member, he could not retain his championship.

On the recent episode of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley returned after three weeks after Nia Jax injured her and Raquel Rodriguez. The Women's World Champion was in a foul mood from the beginning of the show. She kicked things off by attacking Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Rodriguez. Moments later, she took the mic and called out Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

Mami confronted both Judgment Day members, stating they failed to keep the title on Dirty Dom. Ripley blamed Damian Priest for it and turned to Dominik to tell him that she got him his rematch on the next episode of NXT. Now, a few hours before Dominik Mysterio's rematch, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to send him a final warning.

"You know what you have to do. 🃏 #WWENXT," Ripley tweeted.

Why was Rhea Ripley not at Dominik Mysterio's corner at NXT No Mercy?

A few weeks ago on WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez main-evented the show with the Women's World Championship on the line. Dominik was banned from ringside after he cost Rodriguez her title match at Payback earlier that month.

During the main event match, Nia Jax made her return to WWE and attacked both female superstars, putting the entire women's roster on notice. Jax's attack was so brutal that both stars were out of action for several weeks, with the company claiming they were injured.

Due to the injury sustained by Nia Jax's attacks, Ripley could not make an appearance on NXT No Mercy.

